The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final has turned out to be a very exciting one. Mumbai batted first and had posted a solid 374-run total and Madhya Pradesh came up with a very strong response, securing a 162-run lead over the former champions. With the action making its way into the fifth day and the possibility of a direct result looking bleak, the question is--who would win the Ranji Trophy if the match ends in a draw? Ranji Trophy 2021–22 Final: Madhya Pradesh Post 536, Take 162-Run Lead Over Mumbai

Ranji Trophy Rules

As stated earlier, Madhya Pradesh had a healthy 162-run lead over Mumbai after their first-innings batting effort. According to the Ranji Trophy rules, the team which has a first-innings lead goes on to win the game if it ends in a draw. Madhya Pradesh surely have put themselves in a good position to clinch a maiden Ranji Trophy title win with a massive 536-run total in the first innings, powered by hundreds from Yash Dubey (133), Shubham Sharma (116) and Rajat Patidar (122).

Mumbai on the other hand, need a miracle to win the title as they have to not just overhaul Madhya Pradesh's lead but also set a target and defend it successfully as well, all of which looks extremely unlikely at the moment.

