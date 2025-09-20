Why are the India Women's National Cricket Team players wearing pink jerseys in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025? Fans might wonder about the reason behind this as Harmanpreet Kaur and her team take on the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series decider. Australia had started off as slight favourites despite India playing at home and they had stamped their authority early on in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series with an eight-wicket victory in the opening match. But Harmanpreet Kaur and co turned things around big time with a massive 102-run, their first at home against Australia since 2007. It will be India's first-ever ODI series win over Australia in women's cricket should the Women in Blue pull off a win today. India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

Now it is time for the series finale with both the India and Australia Women's National Cricket Teams looking to give their absolute best in a bid to not just win the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series but also gain momentum with the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 coming up ahead. Let us take a look at the reason why the India women's cricket team players are wearing pink jerseys against Australia in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025. IND-W vs AUS-W Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction and Who Will Win India vs Australia Women's 3rd ODI 2025?.

Why Are India Women’s Cricket Team Players Wearing Pink Jerseys in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

The India Women's National Cricket Team players are wearing pink jerseys in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 for a special reason: to promote breast cancer awareness. The fact that the Women in Blue would turn in pink for the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 was announced by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), in collaboration with SBI Life Insurance, earlier today on social media in a video package that saw captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana and Pratika Rawal talk about the fight against breast cancer. India Women’s Cricket Team To Wear Special Pink-Coloured Jersey in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness (Watch Video).

India Women's Cricket Team Promoting Breast Cancer Awareness With Pink Jersey

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙨 𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙩! 🩷#TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness, in partnership with @SBILife 👏👏#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/qnJukLLxoh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 20, 2025

The Team India pink jersey features blue Adidas stripes on the shoulders instead of the traditional Tricoloured ones for the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 and it also features the words 'Thanks a dot' above the name India. It is to be noted that the India Women's National Cricket Team is competing in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series without a jersey sponsor after Dream11's exit following the introduction of the Online Gaming Bill 2025. On September 16, 2025, the BCCI announced Apollo Tyres as the new lead sponsor of Team India on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2025 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).