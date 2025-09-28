The India national cricket team will face the Pakistan national cricket team in the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The India vs Pakistan thrilling contest will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This is the first time both arch-rivals are facing each other in the Asia Cup 2025 (T20I and ODI). Meanwhile, fans can find out if injured Hardik Pandya will be available for the mouth-watering contest between India and Pakistan or not. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Winner of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya looked in discomfort during his side's final Super 4 stage match against the Sri Lanka national cricket team. Hardik bowled just one over in the match and took one wicket. The all-rounder dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis. Although India won a super over thriller against Sri Lanka, there is speculation that Pandya might miss the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025 if he is not fit. On that note, readers can find out all the details about Hardik's availability against Pakistan.

Will Hardik Pandya Play in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Following India's Super Over victory against Sri Lanka in the Final Super 4 stage match, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that Hardik Pandya suffered cramps during Sri Lanka's batting innings. During the post-match press conference, Morkel added that Hardik struggled with cramps, and team management will assess the Indian all-rounder on Sunday morning, and they will take a call after that. When Was The Last Time India Won an Asia Cup T20 Tournament? Check Details Ahead IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

There are some unconfirmed reports that Hardik Pandya will play in today's final against Pakistan. However, there is no official confirmation about Pandya's availability for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match in Dubai.

