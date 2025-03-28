Known for his strong remarks and straightforward nature, the former India national cricket team cricketer Yograj Singh has once again made headlines with his statements. In a recent interview on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel, legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father was seen defending the current greats of the India cricket team, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Yograj Singh opposed the idea of dropping Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the India cricket team for their off-form, and would instead be "like their father" and guide them. 'I Want To Put Bullet Through Your Head', Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Opens Up About Confronting Kapil Dev After Legendary Captain Dropped Him From Indian Team (Watch Video).

Taruwar Kohli took a long interview with Yograj Singh and posted it on his official YouTube channel. In the interview, Yograj Singh was seen discussing various matters, be it his own upbringing, mentality regarding cricket, his son Yuvraj Singh's journey, and even cricket technicalities. But the prime focus of the entire two-hour interview would definitely be his views, when asked about the two Indian greats: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Yograj Singh said that he is against the idea of dropping the legends, as he feels that, "These players are diamonds". 'Someone Should’ve Told Virat Kohli, Don’t Play This Shot’, States Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh on Star Indian Batter’s Struggles in BGT 2024–25.

Yograj Singh on Dropping Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma:

He further went on to say that if he is given a chance to manage the Indian cricket team, he will use these same players to transform it into a side that will be unbeatable for ages". He further said that he would treat Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma like his children, and guide them. He said that he would tell them, 'I am with you.' I'll tell them, let’s play Ranji Trophy, or I will make Rohit run 20km". Yograj Singh's views on how he feels he would improve Rohit Sharma has surely made headlines in the interview with Taruwar Kohli, who as a matter of fact had played with Virat Kohli and won the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup.

