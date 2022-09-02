Colombo, Sep 2: Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Perera has reportedly undergone a shoulder surgery in the United Kingdom, which will further delay his comeback to the side and has virtually ruled him out of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November this year. The 32-year-old veteran of 22 Tests, 107 ODIs and 60 T20Is posted an imaged of him recovering in a hospital bed, with teammate Angelo Mathews wishing him a speedy recovery. "Wishing you a speedy recovery champ @KusalJPerera," tweeted Mathews.Legends League Cricket 2022: LNJ Bhilwara Group Acquires Fourth Franchise in T20 Tournament | 🏏 LatestLY
"Towards meeting this goal, Sri Lanka Cricket advised Kusal Janith Perera to refrain from playing any competitive cricket and undergo the proposed 'Rehabilitation Programme,' under the supervision of the SLC Medical panel. The SLC also advised the player that postponing the rehabilitation programme may negatively affect his injury," the board had said. However, Perera did not heed to the advice and took part in the Lanka Premier League 2021, thus affecting his recovery programme.
"Even after his participation in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021, Sri Lanka Cricket's Medical Panel decided to rehabilitate the player, focusing on the upcoming T20i Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, thus leaving him out from several international tours, which was played during the recent months," the board had added. Perera had reportedly injured his shoulder during a limited-over match against India in July 2021. But he continued to play in the T20 World Cup in the UAE and the second edition of the LPL. He has not played for Sri Lanka since the failed T20 World Cup campaign.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).