Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had reportedly short-listed three doctors -- in New Zealand, Australia and the UK -- and Perera wanted to get treated by Andrew Wallace in England, a specialist in sports injuries who had also treated Sachin Tendulkar for his tennis elbow. With the ICC T20 World Cup barely 45 days away it's unlikely Perera will be fit for the global tournament, though SLC is yet to provide an update. Earlier, Perera's injury and who will bear the cost of treatment had caused a lot of controversy, and SLC had to issue a clarification regarding the news that the board had refused to bear the cost of the shoulder surgery."Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the SLC Medical Panel worked out a 12-week Rehabilitation Programme for Kusal Janith Perera's recovery from a long-standing shoulder injury to ensure that the player is ready for selections for the T20I Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022," the SLC had said in a press release in July.

"Towards meeting this goal, Sri Lanka Cricket advised Kusal Janith Perera to refrain from playing any competitive cricket and undergo the proposed 'Rehabilitation Programme,' under the supervision of the SLC Medical panel. The SLC also advised the player that postponing the rehabilitation programme may negatively affect his injury," the board had said. However, Perera did not heed to the advice and took part in the Lanka Premier League 2021, thus affecting his recovery programme.

"Even after his participation in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021, Sri Lanka Cricket's Medical Panel decided to rehabilitate the player, focusing on the upcoming T20i Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, thus leaving him out from several international tours, which was played during the recent months," the board had added. Perera had reportedly injured his shoulder during a limited-over match against India in July 2021. But he continued to play in the T20 World Cup in the UAE and the second edition of the LPL. He has not played for Sri Lanka since the failed T20 World Cup campaign.