Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) The historic Women's Premier League will kickstart with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 1 at Mumbai.

The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST. GG-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 1.

"The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars - Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," the WPL said in a statement.

