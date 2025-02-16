Mumbai, February 16: Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), let's look at the top performers from the match.

1. Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt (Photo credit: Twitter @wplt20)

The English cricketer made an unbeaten 80 off 59 deliveries, with 13 boundaries, which helped Mumbai Indians to reach 164. WPL 2025: Shafali Varma, Niki Prasad Shine As Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians in Last-Ball Thriller.

2. Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland (Photo Credit: X/@DelhiCapitals)

The Australian all-rounder picked up 3/34 and helped Delhi Capitals to decimate Mumbai Indians batting line-up.

3. Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo credit: X @StarSportsIndia)

The Mumbai Indians skipper made a quick 42 off 22 balls, with four boundaries and three maximums.

4. Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma in action. (Photo- WPL X/@wplt20)

The Delhi Capitals opener smashed an important 43 off 18 balls, with seven boundaries and two maximums. WPL 2025: Stacy-Ann King Reacts on Delhi Capitals’ Niki Prasad’s Match-Winning Knock Against Mumbai Indians.

5. Niki Prasad

Niki Prasad (Photo credit: X @DelhiCapitals)

She recently won the U19 t20 Women's World Cup, and she helped the Capitals with her valuable 35 off 33 balls, which also earned her the 'Player of the Match'.