Mumbai, February 16: Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), let's look at the top performers from the match.
1. Nat Sciver-Brunt
The English cricketer made an unbeaten 80 off 59 deliveries, with 13 boundaries, which helped Mumbai Indians to reach 164. WPL 2025: Shafali Varma, Niki Prasad Shine As Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians in Last-Ball Thriller.
2. Annabel Sutherland
The Australian all-rounder picked up 3/34 and helped Delhi Capitals to decimate Mumbai Indians batting line-up.
3. Harmanpreet Kaur
The Mumbai Indians skipper made a quick 42 off 22 balls, with four boundaries and three maximums.
4. Shafali Verma
The Delhi Capitals opener smashed an important 43 off 18 balls, with seven boundaries and two maximums. WPL 2025: Stacy-Ann King Reacts on Delhi Capitals’ Niki Prasad’s Match-Winning Knock Against Mumbai Indians.
5. Niki Prasad
She recently won the U19 t20 Women's World Cup, and she helped the Capitals with her valuable 35 off 33 balls, which also earned her the 'Player of the Match'.