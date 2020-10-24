Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha turns 36 on Saturday (October 24), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Hailing from Bengal, Saha is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers going around, and his record is impressive too. From executing stumps in spin-friendly tracks to taking breath-taking catches in bouncy surfaces, the veteran is a force to reckon with in all conditions. Along with his prowess with the gloves, the right-handed batsman is also very well able to make an impact with the bat. On many occasions, his resilient knocks have rescued India in Test cricket while the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed Saha’s blitzes in white-ball cricket. David Warner Teams up With Manish Pandey to Play Table Tennis Match Against Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha.

Saha’s IPL career went underway with Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural 2008 season. Coming lower down the order, the right-handed batsman played several impressive cameos and proved his mettle straightaway. However, he didn’t get regular chances due to the presence of Brendon McCullum. From 2011 to 2013, he played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but played just 14 games in three seasons with MS Dhoni in ranks. Saha’s enjoyed his best run with Kings XI Punjab from 2014 to 2017 where he was a regular part of the line-up. The wicket-keeper has been serving Sunrisers Hyderabad since the 2018 season. Meanwhile, let’s revisit some of Saha’s best IPL knocks. Wriddhiman Saha Completes 100 Dismissals During India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test 2019.

59 vs Kings XI Punjab in 2008

Chasing a challenging total of 179 in Mohali, Kolkata Knight Riders were reduced to 50/5, and their victory looked inevitable. However, Saha came into bat at number seven and pulled things back alongside David Hussey. The likes of S Sreesanth and Piyush Chawla were taken to cleaners as the wicket-keeper remained unbeaten at 59 off 32 balls. He, however, didn’t get much support from another end as KKR lost the game by nine runs.

115 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014

History was created when Kings XI Punjab met Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals encounter of IPL 2014. KXIP were on the back foot after losing Virender Sehwag and George Bailey early. However, Saha, who was promoted at number, attacked KKR bowlers from the outset and shifted the momentum to Punjab’s favour. He went on to become the first batsman to score a century in IPL finals as KXIP mustered a mountain of 199/4. However, his efforts went in vain as Kolkata chased the target with three wickets in hand.

93 vs Mumbai Indians in 2017

Wriddhiman Saha was at his prime when Mumbai Indians hosted Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, the opener attacked the bowlers straightaway and made his intent crystal clear. Veterans like Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga looked utterly clueless as Saha scored runs all over the park. Riding on his unbeaten 93-run knock, KXIP posted 230/3 and went on to win the game by seven runs.

Meanwhile, Saha has played just one game in IPL 2020 where he scored 30 against KKR. With the likes of Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey and Vijay doing well in the middle-order, it will be interesting to see if Saha gets any further chances this season.

