Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 35. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2020. David Warner, Manish Pandey chilled out by playing a table tennis match against the team of Khaleel Ahmed and Wriddhiman Saha ahead of their clash with KKR. Both SRH and KKR are in a need of a victory to increase their chances for playoff qualification. SRH and KKR lost their last two games in a row. Meanwhile, check out the video below of Team Warner and Team Khaleel Ahmed enjoy playing a table tennis match. SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Eoin Morgan, Rashid Khan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

SRH under the captaincy of David Warner got defeated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game by 20 runs, as they failed to chase down the target of 168 runs. On the other hand, KKR led by Eoin Morgan lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 82 runs as they managed to score only 112/9 in 20 overs while chasing the total of 194/2 posted by RCB. SRH is currently at the 5th spot with 6 points, while KKR is at the 4th position with 8 points. In the below video, you can see Team Warner winning the table tennis match. Check out the orange army memorable video below. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 35.

Team Warner vs Team Khaleel Ahmed Table Tennis Match

Both Khaleel Ahmed and David Warner will have to perform well in their respective department if SRH has to move ahead in the point table. Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to win most of their games from now onwards to be in a healthy position for playoffs qualification.

