A while ago Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman took to social media and reminisced about his memories from the T20I World Cup 2007 which India had won in South Africa. In the post, he had further thanked the BCCI, Baroda Cricket Association for their support. He also mentioned how his fans supported him during his career. Needless to that the fans were also quite emotional about his retirement. They posted tweets on social media where they also congratulated him for his prolific career. Yusuf Pathan Reveals How Batsmen Failed to Read Shane Warne's Plans in IPL Season One.

In the post, he also thanked Gautam Gambhir under whom team KKR had won the IPL trophy twice. “I made my international debut under MS Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me. I thank Gautam Gambhir with whom, at KKR, we won the IPL trophy twice,” read a part of the note. He did not forget to put his brother Irfan Pathan’s name where Yusuf called him the backbone.

Now, let’s have a look at the tweets by fans and netizens first let's have a look at the tweet by Yusuf:

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

Reactions:

Congratulations and Thanks for all the super fast knocks. All the best for future. — Soumit Mohan (@SoumitMohan) February 26, 2021

Joy Bhattacharjya

All the best my friend! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) February 26, 2021

Greatest Indian finisher

Greatest Indian Finisher in T20 Cricket, never got the respect you deserved because of Dhoni's biased selections. Playing finished Yuvraj & Raina over Yusuf in T20Is was criminal — ɴɪᴛɪɴ (@NitinMehlawat10) February 26, 2021

Irfan Pathan

You have been a champion player Lala. Bowlers use to fear bowling to you — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 26, 2021

Yusuf Pathan has been away from international cricket for a while now. He had played his last T20I match against South Africa On March 30 2012. Post which he has been featuring in the IPL matches.

