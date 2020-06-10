Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan Pick India-Afghanistan Combined XI, MS Dhoni Named As Wicket-Keeper

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Two of the best legs-pinners in the modern era, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan recently got involved in a live Instagram session where the duo talked about various topics ranging from cricket and personal life. Following the current trend, the two wrist spinners also picked a combined XI featuring India and Afghanistan cricketers. The Indian players dominated the line-up while it also featured some Afghan stars. Starting from the openers, Khan and Chahal were in spot in bother while picking the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Rashid Khan Praises Rishabh Pant, Says He Has Every Shot in the Book.

The number three spot wasn’t a tough call either as Indian captain Virat Kohli was slotted in the crucial position. For the number four spot, the two talismanic cricketers went with Afghan right-handed batsman Rahmat Shah. KL Rahul was placed at number five in the line-up owing to his spectacular record in recent times.

While choosing the wicket-keeper and finisher of the team, Chahal and Rashid chose former Indian skipper MS Dhoni who hasn’t played professional cricket after 2019 World Cup. For the all-rounder’s role, the duo decided to pick either Hardik Pandya or Mohammed Nabi, depending on the pitch conditions.

While the batting line-up was dominated by Indians, Rashid picked himself and compatriot Mujeeb-ur-Rehman as the two spinners of the team. Both the bowlers have proved their mettle both in international cricket and T20 leagues around the world.

To fill the final places, Indian duo Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were given the onus to handle the fast bowling department in the team.

India-Afghanistan Combined XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rahmat Shah, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman