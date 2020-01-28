Yuzvendra Chahal Meets Martin Guptill, Asks Kiwi Batsman to Repeat 'Ga**u' Word, Watch Video

Martin Guptill and Yuzvendra Chahal post match (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After winning the second T20I against India, Yuzvendra Chahal caught up with the New Zealand team. Yuzi was seen going to the Kiwis team with the mic in his hand and asked them, “What’s up guys.” Little did Yuzi know that Martin Guptill would respond to him with a Hindi slur and called him ‘ga**u’. Of course, this was all in good humour and the response not only Rohit Sharma and rest of the players in splits. The incident went viral n social media and the netizens also could not stop laughing at the kind of response that Guptill came up withYuzvendra Chahal met the Kiwi cricketer once again after reaching Hamilton. Yuzi asked him about the cuss word used by Guptill. Martin Guptill Calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'Ga**u' On Air Following India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 in Auckland, Watch Viral Video.

Yuzvenddra Chahal once again caught up with Guptill and asked him, "What did you tell me last night." Guptill looked a little embarrassed by the same and said, “You know what I told you." Chahal captured the moment on his cell phone and shared the same on his Instagram story. Check out the video below:

The Indian team will next take on New Zealand on January 29, 2020, at Hamilton. The Indian team won the first two games of the five-match T20I series. Kane Williamson and men would be hoping to win the third T20I as the series stands on 2-0 for now. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will want to continue winning the match and continue their winning streak.