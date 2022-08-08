Ireland (IRE) will lock horns with Afghanistan (AFG) in the first T20 of five-match series on 9 August 2022 (Tuesday) at Stormont cricket ground in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The match will kick-start at 08:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Ireland vs Afghanistan's first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Squad for Asia Cup 2022 Announced: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Return; Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson Left Out for T20 Tournament in UAE

Afghanistan will tour Ireland for five-match T20 series starting on 9 August. Hosts have the privilege of playing an enormous amount of international cricket lately, against the stronger teams like India, New Zealand and pretty recently South Africa. Despite losing all these series, Ireland have emerged as a rational and convincing side. On the contrary, Afghanistan have been phenomenal in its previous few series. They defeated Zimbabwe in a three-match T20 series by 3-0 in June and had a series tie against Bangladesh in two-match T20 series earlier in march this year. Both sides will look to improve their game and win the series before entering the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in October.

IRE vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) can be taken as Wicket-keeper.

IRE vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Paul Stirling (IRE), Najibullah Zadran (IRE), Harry Tector (IRE) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IRE vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Gareth Delany (IRE), Curtis Campher (IRE) could be our all-rounders.

IRE vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Craig Young (IRE) could form the bowling attack.

IRE vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Najibullah Zadran (IRE), Harry Tector (IRE), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Gareth Delany (IRE), Curtis Campher (IRE), Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Craig Young (IRE).

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be named as the captain of your IRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Rashid Khan (AFG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2022 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).