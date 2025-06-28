ZIM vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: South Africa will resume their Test action with a two-match series against Zimbabwe away from home. Both Test matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. South Africa are the defending World Test Championship winners and despite the series not being part of the competition, they will look to extend their winning run. The ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 will commence from June 28 onwards and has a start time of 01:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions.Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-Dre Pretorius To Make Debut in Tests As South Africa Announce Playing for ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Zimbabwe have won only one of the 28 Tests at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. They won the one against Bangladesh in April 2001. Ten Tests at Queens Sports Club have been drawn. Zimbabwe lost three of the last six Tests there against West Indies, Afghanistan and Ireland. Zimbabwe have lost eight of their nine Tests against South Africa and drawn the other.

ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kyle Verreynne (SA).

Batters: Briane Bennett (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), David Bedingham (SA), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM).

All-Rounders: Sean Williams (ZIM), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Corbin Bosch (SA).

Bowlers: Kwena Maphaka (SA), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Keshav Maharaj (SA).

ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Wiaan Mulder (c), Blessing Muzarabani (vc). ZIM vs SA 2025: New-Look South Africa Face Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kyle Verreynne (SA), Briane Bennett (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), David Bedingham (SA), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Corbin Bosch (SA), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Keshav Maharaj (SA)

