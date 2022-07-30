Zimbabwe host Bangladesh in a three-game T20 series with the first game scheduled at Harare Sports Club. The hosts come into the tournament on the back of topping T20 World Cup qualifiers and their 37-run win over Netherlands was an icing on the cake. With the World Cup not far away, Zimbabwe will be eager to battle it out against a side which is considered superior to them, although their performance in the T20 format this year may say otherwise. Bangladesh recently lost to West Indies in the shortest format of the game and will be looking to bounce back in the series. ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2022 in Harare.

Craig Ervine leads the Zimbabwe side and in addition to the captaincy, the opener is a key man for the hosts in the powerplays. If he finds his feet early on, Bangladesh could be in a spot of bother. Middle order is a suspect for the African nation with only Sikandar Raza being the only prominent name. Wellington Masakadza and Wesley Madhevere will the go to options in terms of bowling and the duo will look to get some early breakthroughs for the home side.

Batting has been a problem for Bangladesh off late and the likes of Atif Hossain and Anamul Haque have a lot riding on them in this department. Tamil Iqbal has bid adieu to the T20s while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah have been rested which further complicates their problems. Bowling is strong though with Mustafizur Rehman a regular in T20 franchisees around the world.

When is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The ZIM vs BAN cricket match has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for the ZIM vs BAN game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I on their TV sets. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV or GTV is likely to provide the live telecast of the match.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the ZIM vs BAN T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I online. Bangladesh will likely win the opener to take an early lead in the series.

