Zimbabwe (ZIM) will host Bangladesh (BAN) for three-match T20 series. The first T20 between ZIM and BAN would be played on 30 July 2022 (Saturday) at Harare sports club, Zimbabwe. The match will begin at 04:30 PM. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh's first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI.

Zimbabwe will head into the series against Bangladesh on a positive note as the hosts have qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Papua New Guinea in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup qualifier. Zimbabwe also beat the Netherlands in the final Qualifier match in the final fixture. Bangladesh have an ODI series win against West Indies (WI) by 0-3 backing them as they enter into the series against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh have appointed wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan as the captain for this series and have rested their senior players Shakib Al Hasan and regular captain Mahmudullah for this tour.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Litton Das (BAN) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Anamul Haque (BAN), Afif Hossain (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM) could be our all-rounders.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Nasum Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) could form the bowling attack.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Litton Das (BAN), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Anamul Haque (BAN), Afif Hossain (BAN), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Nasum Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Litton Das (BAN) could be selected as thvice-captain.

