Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 2020 Day 5: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for ZIM vs SL Clash

Zimbabwe Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/Zimbabwe Cricket)

Zimbabwe are in a good position at Stump's on Day 4 in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka which is being played at the Harare Sports Club. The hosts are 241/7 and have a lead of 354 runs, thanks to a brilliant half-century by Brendan Taylor and late solid innings by Sean Williams. Once again the play was cut short due to rains and bad light as the hosts ended the day in a strong position. Fans looking for live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test Day 5, can scroll down below for details. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Sean Williams was once again the glue that held the Zimbabwe innings together as he and Sikandar Raza stitched up a partnership of 60 runs to keep things steady during the middle period of the day. The main question now for the hist swill be deciding on when to declare. They are in a good position and trail 1-0 in the series, so this will be a good opportunity for them to get a win and level the series.

With how the weather has behaved in the past couple of days, it is highly unlikely that the quota of 90 overs will be played. The hosts will need to be proactive and make a decision in the deciding timing if they want to win the 2nd Test. Vishwa Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya have got a couple of wickets for themselves while Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara have bagged a wicket each.

Squads:

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Victor Nyauchi, Carl Mumba.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.