The Indian hockey team earlier this morning defeated Argentina 3-1 in the Group stage of the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian team made a stunning comeback after their 1-7 defeat against Australia. With this, the Indian Hockey Men's team qualified for the knock-out stage alongside Australia. Needless to say that the netizens are lauding the Indian team for their exceptional performance. Even the IPL team Delhi Capitals has lauded Team India's win over Argentina. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Stun Defending Champions Argentina 3–1 To Enter Quarter-Finals in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The IPL franchise took to social media and posted a video of the team scoring a goal and hailed the fact that the men's team dismantled the defending Olympic Champions. Talking about the game, both India and Argentina stood at 0-0 at half-time. it was only after the interval that the real game began. For India, Varun Kumar, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Harmanpreet Singh were the ones who scored goals. The netizens also hailed the three stalwarts for the win.

Check out the tweet below by Delhi Capitals:

Dismantled the defending Olympic Champions 🥇✅ Quarter-final berth booked with a guaranteed top-two finish ✅@TheHockeyIndia's 3⃣ - 1️⃣ win over 🇦🇷 was a special one indeed 💯#Hockey #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India #INDvARGpic.twitter.com/Tfzyf3MDuj — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) July 29, 2021

Tweets from other netizens:

Another one

Some good news from the #Olympics India beat Argentina 3-1 in #Hockey to seal a quarter final berth! Next up match against Japan tomorrow. #INDvARG — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) July 29, 2021

India beats defending Champions:

India has had quite a great day in the field so far. Apart from the Indian hockey team, PV Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, archer Atanu Das have qualified for the next rounds. Stay tuned for updates about the game

