The FIDE Chess World Cup is all set to return with its 2025 edition. The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 will be hosted in Goa, India and is all set to commence from October 31. The Chess World Cup 2025 will be a 206-player, single-elimination chess tournament. It will be the 11th edition of the Chess World Cup. This edition is the first since the inaugural Women's Chess World Cup in 2021 that will not be held in parallel with the women's event. which took place earlier in this year. In the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, world’s best chess players will compete in a dramatic knock-out format for a share of USD 2,000,000 in prize money and for one of three coveted spots in the FIDE Candidates 2026 tournament. D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh Win Double Gold As Indian Players Make a Mark at European Chess Club Cup 2025.

The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 will be an eight-round knockout event, with the top 50 seeds given a bye into the second round. The losers of the two semi-finals will play a match for third place. The players who finish first, second, and third will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2026, a tournament to decide the challenger for the upcoming World Championship. Each round will consist of classical time limit games on the first two days, plus tie-breaks on the third day if they are required. Meanwhile, fans eager to see their favourite Chess players in action in the FIDE World Cup 2025 will get the entire information here.

FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Viewing Options Details

Series FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Date October 30 to November 27 Time 3:00 PM IST Venues Goa, India Live Streaming and Telecast Details No Telecast, FIDE Official YouTube channel (Live Streaming)

How to Watch FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in India and hence, no TV channel will provide live telecast viewing options of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 on the television sets of fans. For FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. From Fond Memories to Fresh Battles in Goa: World Champion Gukesh Looks Forward to FIDE World Cup 2025.

Where to Watch FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Fortunately, fans will have a live streaming viewing option of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in India. Fans can get to view the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 online on the FIDE official YouTube channel for free.

