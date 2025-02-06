Inter Milan could draw level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a win over Firoentina this evening. The Nerazzurri have 51 points from 22 games played, three short of Napoli, who have played a game more. Having won three out of their last five matches, the morale of the squad is relatively high. Fiorentina with two wins on the bounce are up to sixth in the standings and breaking into the top four is high up on their agenda. Fiorentina versus Inter Milan will be streamed on the GXR World website from 1:15 AM IST. Mattia Zaccagni Shines As Lazio Climbs to Fourth Spot in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table After 2–1 Win Over Cagliari.

Former Manchester United star David de Gea will be in goal for Firoentina, and his experience should come in handy. Moise Kean is the lone striker up top, and his powerful presence will keep the Inter backline on their toes. Albert Gudmundsson with his creativity will fill the pockets of space behind the no 9 while Lucas Beltran and Ronaldo Mandragora will make the side tick with their passing game.

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Arsenal but the Inter Milan skipper is all set to start in the final third here, where he will pair up with Mehdi Taremi. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu are one of the first names on the team sheet for the visitors. Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Augusto with their pace should start as the two wing-backs in a 3-5-2 formation.

When is Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Looking to draw level with leaders AC Milan, Inter Milan takes on Fiorentina in Serie A 2024-25 on Friday, February 7. The Fiorentina vs Inter Milan match will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and it is scheduled to start at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Daniele De Rossi Buys His Boyhood Club Ostiamare to Help Italian Tier-4 Club Recover From Financial Crisis.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, online viewing options, read below. ‘He Is Finally Not Underrated Anymore’ Rodri Wins Ballon d’Or 2024; Players and Teams React.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will have the option of watching Serie A 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. A tough game for Inter Milan and we could see them dropping points here.

