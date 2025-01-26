Italian World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi confirmed take-over of the Tier-4 side Ostiamare. The star striker played for Ostiamare's youth team between 1997 and 2000, before moving to Roma. And the 41-year-old is excited to start a "new chapter", promising to strengthen the community of the semi-professional club based in the coastal Rome suburb. He wrote on Instagram: "My goal will be to work to build a solid, transparent and innovative club, a means to unite people, to promote community values ​​and to bring families closer to their area, with the pride of representing Ostia on and off the pitch. Today, a new chapter begins. Together, we can write a story that will make us proud." The ex-Italy midfielder went on to make over 600 appearances for the Giallorossi, while helping the Azzurri win the 2006 World Cup. Kyle Walker Joins AC Milan On Loan From Manchester City, Rossoneri Have Option to Buy Star England Defender at Season End.

Daniele De Rossi Buys His Boyhood Club Ostiamare

Daniele De Rossi just saved his boyhood club from bankruptcy ❤️ This man is football. This man bleeds loyalty. He’s done it all now: ✅ Player ✅ World Cup Winner ✅ Coach ✅ Owner pic.twitter.com/qcnPHnVTOV — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)