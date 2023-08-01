FC Barcelona are on cloud nine at the moment with a massive 3-0 victory for arch rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly. The result has lifted the spirit in the camp which took a bit of a battering with a 5-3 loss suffered at the hands of Arsenal prior to it. While results do not matter much in pre-season games and gaining match fitness is priority for the players, they do grab the sporting headlines and bring in a feel-good factor. Next up for the Catalonians is a game against Italian giants AC Milan. The Rossoneri have lost to Real Madrid and Juventus on the tour so far and will be eager to get their first win. AC Milan versus FC Barcelona starts at 8:30 AM IST. Ousmane Dembele Transfer News: Barcelona Forward Reportedly Agrees Five-Year Deal With PSG.

Malick Thiaw and Olivier Giroud were on the scoresheet for AC Milan against Juventus. The team may have lost out on penalties but they dominated majority of that game. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao on the wings will use their pace and trickery to try and beat the Barcelona backline. Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield will likely venture forward and join the attack with each opportunity available.

Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a move away to PSG but remains a central figure in Barcelona’s attack. He was brilliant against Real Madrid in the last game and should start alongside Robert Lewandowski. Pedri was used as a no 10 which was an interesting experiment and Xavi could use the youngster as a playmaker again. Frenkie de Jong keeps their game fluid with his slick passing range while Oriol Romeu shield the backline.

When is AC Milan vs Barcelona, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

AC Milan will take on the in-form Barcelona in a pre-season club-friendly match on Wednesday, August 2. The game will begin at 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Barcelona 3–0 Real Madrid: Fermin Lopez Stars As Catalan Giants Clinch Dominant Victory in Pre-Season El Clasico (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Barcelona, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Good news for the fans as they would be able to watch live telecast of this match. The broadcast partner of AC Milan vs Barcelona match is Sony Sports Network in India and thus the match will be telecasted live on TV in the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Barcelona, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the AC Milan vs Barcelona clash, the live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV app and website. The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website too. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Barcelona’s attack is one of the most potent one in whole of Europe and they should have little trouble notching up another win here.

