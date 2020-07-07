Indian professional footballer Adil Khan will celebrate his 32nd birthday today (July 7, 2020), Born in Goa, Adil rose through the youth ranks of the famous Sesa Football Academy (SFA), which is well-known for shaping young footballers into great professionals. Over the years, the defender has established himself as an integral part of the national team, so on Adil’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Adil Khan moved to Sporting Goa in 2008 and stayed at the club for five years before moving to Indian footballing giants Mohun Bagan in 2013. After a short spell the Kolkata side, he joined Delhi Dynamos for the inaugural ISL season but was back playing in the I-League when secured a transfer to Bharat FC.

Following spells at Indian heavyweights Dempo and Churchill Brothers, Adil moved to Pune City FC in 2017 and established himself as one of the best players in the Indian Super League. In 2019, he joined newly formed ISL club Hyderabad FC, which he currently represents.

Lesser-Known Facts About Adil Khan

Adil Khan was born on July 7, 1988, in Verna, Goa.

Adil Khan began his football career at Goa’s famous Sesa Football Academy (SFA).

He played for Delhi Dynamos in the inaugural edition of Indian Super League (ISL).

Adil Khan has also represented Pune City FC and Hyderabad FC in ISL.

Adil Khan has played for some of the biggest Indian teams such as Mohun Bagan, Dempo SC and Churchill Brothers.

Adil Khan made his debut for India against Azerbaijan in 2012.

His first international goal for India came against Bangladesh in 2019 at 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Adil Khan is married to Star Sports anchor Khuri Irani.

