Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Kholood on matchday two of the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season. Al-Nassr are currently placed at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. In their previous clash, Al-Nassr registered a 5-0 win over Al Taawoun on the opening matchday. This is Al Nassr's first league campaign under the tutelage of Jorge Jesus. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Al Kholood, on the other hand, are placed 11th in the points table. Al-Kholood suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Al Ettifaq on the opening matchday of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Al-Kholood will look to get back to winning ways when they face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Ronaldo will be back in the club after scoring three goals for Portugal during the international break. Ronaldo is the leading man, and he will look to continue his form when his side faces Al-Kholood.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Date Sunday, September 14 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will continue their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 journey against Al Kholood. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, September 14. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood match will be held at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2025-26 will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s Dominant 5–0 Victory Over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India on their TV channels. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live streaming viewing option, fans can scroll down.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on FanCode. The FanCode mobile app and website will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match in India. But fans will have to buy a subscription pass for the game or a season pass. Al-Nassr will dominate the game from the onset and should secure a routine win here.

