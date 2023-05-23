Al-Nassr will take on Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday in a bid to stay alive in the title race. Just three points separate Cristiano Ronaldo’s men from table-toppers Al-Ittihad and a victory for Al-Nassr in this match can potentially see them move up to the top spot. But for that to happen, Al-Nassr need to win by a big margin and hope Al-Ittihad lose their match against bottom-placed Al-Batin. Al-Nassr enter this contest on the back of a 2-0 victory over Al-Tai. Ronaldo found himself on the scoresheet when he netted from the penalty spot to help his side earn three important points, which has kept them alive in the title race. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Al-Shabad are placed third on the points table and are seven points short of their opponents on Wednesday. While Al-Nassr would have confidence from a win in their last match, the same cannot be said of Al-Shabab, who have suffered two back-to-back defeats. They would look to bounce back and hope to put up a tough fight when these two teams meet at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Shabab in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, May 24. The game will begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at KSU Stadium in Riyadh. ‘You Are Not Football, You Are Inhuman’ Vinicius Junior Reveals Death Threats, Racist Abuses; Rio de Janeiro Turns Off Lights of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Solidarity.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channel to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match on the SonyLiv app and website.

