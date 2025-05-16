Al-Nassr are fourth in the Saudi Pro League with 63 points from 31 matches played and play host to Al-Taawoun this evening. It has been a season of misses for the side, with the team faltering at key moments. They looked good in the AFC Champions League as well as the domestic league at times, but when it mattered the most, the team just fell short and it has been their hallmark for the past few campaigns now. Opponents Al-Taawoun are 8th in the standings and have just won once in their last five attempts in the league. It will take a special effort from them to come up with a positive game here. Al-Nassr versus Al-Taawoun will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a key figure in attack for Al-Nassr and with his future up in the air, it could well be his last season at the club. John Duran and Sadio Mane, along with Otavio, will play a key role going forward. Marcelo Brozovic is the one who makes the side tick with his slick passing range, while the calmness of Aymeric Laporte at the back is crucial.

Roger Martinez will be the focal point in attack for the Al-Taawoun side, with Abdelhamid Sabiri as the playmaker. Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi and Musa Barrow are all set to feature out wide and will use their pace to create chances. Fayçal Fajr and Aschraf El Mahdioui will sit deep and shield the backline. Al-Akhdoud 0–9 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Sadio Mane Scores Four As Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Knights of Najd Secure Their Biggest League Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr are set to lock horns with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, May 16. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun match is set to be played at Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun online viewing options, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform, is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio TV app and website will provide online viewing options for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match. Expect a quality game of football with Al-Nassr claiming a 2-0 win.

