The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 champions are already decided with Al-Ittihad clinching their 10th title, but this does not mean the race to finish in the top three has ended for other teams. Al-Nassr, fourth in the SPL 2024-25 standings, will hope to climb to third when they clash against Al-Taawoun, who are on a two-match losing streak. Al-Nassr's form has blown hot and cold, which has hampered the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions' chances this season despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Named World's Highest-Paid Athlete In 2025, Ace Portuguese Footballer Reigns Supreme For Third Year in A Row.

In the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season, Ronaldo, who is also leading the club on the field, has started 28 times out of 31 matches and has managed to hit 23 goals, however, his lack of assists has been a major criticism. The 40-year-old's future with Al-Nassr is also in the air, following his lack of trophies with the club since making his debut in 2022. Manager Stefano Pioli rested Ronaldo from Al-Nassr's last league match against Al-Okhdood, raising concerns over the footballer's place in the XI for remaining matches. In this article, we read whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match below. Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News: Star Portuguese Footballer Reportedly Extends Deal With Al-Nassr By Two Years.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Match?

Owing to injury concerns, Ronaldo was left out of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ohkdood, which Pioli justified by saying workload management. Ronaldo has been facing physical fatigue of late with Al-Nassr's jam-packed schedule.

Furthermore, the Portugal star player did not participate in Al-Nassr's pre-match training sessions, which could imply that Ronaldo will remain on the bench for the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match against Al-Taawoun.

