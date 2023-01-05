Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will be up against Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) in the Saudi Pro League. The Arabian outfit announced the signing of the Portugal star at the start of the year and then unveiled him in front of the fans in a dazzling ceremony at Mrsool Park. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also started training with his new club teammates and fans are eager to see him in action for his new club. But unfortunately, they will have to wait longer with Ronaldo currently serving a two-match suspension for knocking a phone from a fan’s hand after a Manchester United game last season in the Premier League. Although he will not be in action, the Portugal star is expected to encourage his team from the sidelines and share his experience with them. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ta’ee Match in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (See Pic).

Coming to the match, Al-Nassr would be hoping to consolidate their lead at the top of the points table. They currently have 26 points in 11 matches, one more than second-placed Al-Shabab, who have played a match less. Al-Nassr had defeated Al-Khaleel 1-0 in their last match and would hope to carry on with the momentum that they gained from that victory.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai (Al-Ta’ee), Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai (Al-Ta’ee) Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at Mrsool Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. The game will be held on January 6, 2023 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Have Any Special Newcastle United Clause in Al-Nassr Contract, Confirms Magpies Manager Eddie Howe.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai (Al-Ta’ee), Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 has been acquired by the Saudi Sports Company (SSC). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match because of the absence of the channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai (Al-Ta’ee), Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India however, can watch online live streaming of matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Shahid. Fans keen on following action in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai (Al Ta'ee) match can do so the Shahid official website but they will be able to do so at the cost of a subscription fee.

