Hyderabad, August 29: Hyderabad FC on Saturday announced that its head coach, Albert Roca, has parted ways with the team to join Spanish giants Barcelona under their new team management. Roca has been offered the role of fitness coach under Barca manager Ronald Koeman, who was appointed coach on August 19. Roca, who is a Catalonian himself and had previously been part of the Barcelona first team staff between 2003 and 2008, had signed a two-year contract with Hyderabad FC in June this year.

"Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman. Barca would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barca during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague," Barcelona tweeted on Saturday. 'Congratulations': Barcelona Trolled by Fans for Praising Bayern Munich on UCL 2019–20 Final Win.

Barcelona's Tweet

[LATEST NEWS]: Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman Barça would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barça during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague. pic.twitter.com/mzxy9y5EBX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 29, 2020

"For me, it's been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. The club is in great hands and I will be following the club this season and in the future," said Roca.

Roca has been working in India since 2016 when he took charge of Bengaluru FC. In his first year, Bengaluru became the first Indian side to reach the final of the AFC Cup. The team then won the 2016-17 edition of the Federation Cup and reached the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) that season. Roca joined Hyderabad FC in January 2020.

"I congratulate Albert as he is set for his new role at FC Barcelona. While parting ways with him has been tough to come to terms with, Albert has shown utmost professionalism in his approach and working ways with us right from the start in January, to date," said Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni.

"While the going was tough at the club initially, Albert gave the entire club -- players, support staff, and fans enormous faith and confidence. Albert leaves us, putting the club in a good position from where we can build upon. I wish him all the success with his new role."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).