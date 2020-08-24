Bayern Munich are once again at the top of European football as the German side defeated PSG in the Champions League final on Sunday at Estadio da Luz stadium in Lisbon. Kingsley Coman scored the winner as the Bavarians won the sixth European Cup in their history. Following that win, five-time winners FC Barcelona congratulated the new champions but were trolled by netizens for that gesture. PSG 0–1 Bayern Munich, UCL 2019–20 Final Goal Video Highlights.

Bayern Munich on route to their sixth Champions League title got the better of Catalans in the quarter-finals. The Bavarians ran past a helpless Barcelona side as they humiliated the La Liga team 8-2 with Philippe Coutinho scoring twice and assisting one goal against his parent club. The result sent shockwaves across the footballing world, however, despite that defeat, Barcelona applauded the German champions on their win. PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2019–20 Final Records and Stat Highlights.

See Post

🤝 Congratulations @fcbayern, Champions League winners 2019/20 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2020

But the gesture did not go down well with the Barcelona faithful as they slammed the club for praising a side that humiliated them on club football’s grandest stage. The anger directed by fans at the Spanish side was not because of them acknowledging a side better than them, but because of the lack of competitiveness, the Catalans have shown on the field in recent years.

FC Congratulations

fc congratulations lmfaoooooo https://t.co/vYe0FC8pju — RICH WOO (@kevoshewrote) August 24, 2020

Congratulations FC At It Again

Congratulations FC at it again 💀 https://t.co/4bYf4a6rkE — Raito (@Raitoish) August 24, 2020

Shameless FC

New Year, Same Stuff

Another year another congratulatory tweet 😂😂 https://t.co/Z1SkZXZgoP — Teson (@Mr_6auer) August 24, 2020

Time to Pay Up

Time to pay up... Here is Coutinho https://t.co/fYVMwyw2OC pic.twitter.com/Gq0pWefbrA — Knight of Principality (KOP) (@jgodwin2k2) August 24, 2020

Throughout the Years

Five Million To Liverpool

The embarrassing defeat to Bayern Munich in the last eight of UCL has served as a wakeup call for Barcelona. The La Liga side sacked manager Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal, replacing them with Ronald Koeman and Roman Planes respectively.

Though the loss forced Barcelona to make management changes, the Spanish side suffered a huge blow as frustrated club captain Lionel Messi, reportedly wants to leave in the summer. The 33-year-old has a contract with the club until 2022.

The Argentine is not happy with the way the club is being run and the lack of competitiveness shown by the team on the European stage. However, Josep Bartomeu remains confident if the 33-year-old staying for a considerable future.

