England would take on Andorra in a Group I clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers on Sunday, October 10. The match would be played at the Estadio Nacional de Andorra and would begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). England would be eyeing a return to winning ways after their draw against Poland on September 9. Prior to that game, England had beaten Andorra 4-0 and Gareth Southgate would once again expect his team to cruise to a win in a relatively easy game. The Euro 2020 finalists are currently sitting on top of Group I with 16 points out a possible 18 points so far after six games. They are not only undefeated but have scored 18 goals so far. Lionel Messi Will NOT Vote for Cristiano Ronaldo For Ballon d’Or 2021

England might have Tammy Abraham in the lineup and other players are also set to get game time with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, Reece James and Kalvin Phillips ruled out with injuries. Although a fire broke out a day ago at Andorra's Nacional Stadium, the match is expected to go ahead as scheduled.

When is Andorra vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Andorra vs England clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Andorra on October 10, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Andorra vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Andorra vs England on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Andorra vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).