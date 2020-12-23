Last night Juventus lost the home game against Fiorentina by 3-0. Now that was a quite a humiliating loss for the Serie A giants. Needless to say that the manager of Juventus was quite angry with the team and he had raised a few questions about the team's attitude. He also said that the team lacked focus and could not recover from the initial setback. Pirlo further said that the red card for Juan Cuadrado can't be picked up as a reason for the loss. Fiorentina had been in the lead ever since the game started. Juventus 0–3 Fiorentina: Bianconeri Trolled on Twitter After Suffering First Defeat of Serie A 2020–21 Season.

Within the first three minutes of the game, the visiting team had scored one goal. At the 76th minute, Alex Sandro was the one who scored an own goal and then Martin Caceres netted the third goal. Juventus had dominated the possession by 54 per cent whereas the rest 46 per cent were handled by Fiorentina. "When this is the case you face bad situations like this. In games before Christmas, it can happen when you have your mind on the holidays. We were unfocused and could not recover," he said during the conference.

Pirlo further supported Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci after he lost possession six times out of 10. Pirlo said that bad evenings can happen to anyone. "He is our captain and we still have great faith in him," he said this during the post-match presser. Juventus lost their first match in the Serie A 2020-21. Out of the 13 games played by the team, the Bianconeri won six and an equal number of games ended with a draw.

