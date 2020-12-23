Football fans were left shell shocked as 16th-placed Fiorentina handed Juventus their first win of the Serie A 2020-21 season. The home team put up a terrible show at the Allianz Stadium as the visitors registered an astonishing 3-0 win. This was Fiorentina's first victory over the Bianconeri in the last 12 years and also Juventus' first loss at home since Cristiano Ronaldo was inducted in the club in 2018. Fans were clearly not impressed as Andrea Pirlo's men stepped into the game as favourites. Moreover, the visitors didn't win any of their previous six league-stage games. However, they managed to thrash the Italian giants as Juventus were trolled mercilessly on Twitter. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Note After Winning Golden Foot 2020.

The Bianconeri were put on the back foot straight away with Dusan Vlahovic netting a stunning goal in the third minute. Juventus' problems were worsened with Juan Cuadrado sent off with a red card in the 18th minute, leaving the home team with just 10-men. Juventus tried to make a fightback, but Alex Sandro put through his own goal in the 76th minute, and Martin Caceres added the third and last goal of the contest. With this, the defending champions suffered their first loss of the season and Twitterati came up with funny memes and jokes to troll them.

Coach Andrea Pirlo, however, opined that wins and losses are part and parcel of the game and criticizing skipper Cristiano Ronaldo isn't justified. "A bad night happens to everyone but he's put in great performances so far. It can happen to anyone but he's our captain and we have great confidence in him," said Pirlo after the game.

Pirlo, however, also went on to bash his side's complacent attitude ahead of Christmas. "We played badly because of our own failings. When that happens, you get into bad situations. In the game before Christmas, you sometimes have the holidays on your minds and we went in with a relaxed attitude," he added.

