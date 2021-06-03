An in-form Argentina would be looking to continue their good run in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers when they take on Chile on Friday. Lionel Scaloni's men are currently placed second in the standings, with 10 points from four matches and are on an unbeaten run in their last 11 matches. On the other hand, Chile find themselves struggling at the sixth position with just four points from as many games. They would have haunting memories of being unable to make it to the last World Cup, where they missed out on goal difference. Fans, who are looking for live streaming details can look below. Lionel Messi Prepares for Argentina vs Chile 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Posts Latest Photo on Instagram

Though Argentina are firm favourites to make it Qatar next year, they have found it difficult to score goals so far with only six strikes. Despite Paulo Dybala's absence, Scaloni has a lot of firepower in front which can prove to more than enough for the former world champions. Chile nonetheless have to cope up with not conceding late goals, something which has dented their World Cup qualifying campaign so far. They would have to come up with their best if they have to defeat Argentina on Friday.

When is Argentina vs Chile 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier ?

Argentina vs Chile , 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on June 4 (Friday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Argentina. The game is set to start at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Argentina vs Chile CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier , LIVE?

Unfortunately, Argentina vs Chile match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Argentina vs Chile CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Argentina vs Chile match online. But can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams and can also catch updates from the match on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).