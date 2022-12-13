Argentina takes on Croatia in what promises to be a keenly contested first semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium. Both these teams are known for grit and determination and they do not give up however tough the situation might become in a match. Argentina have been one of the best international sides for the past two years and remain the fan favourites to lift the cup. They started off on a terrible note by losing to Saudi Arabia in the group stage but they moved on quickly from that result and although they have not been at their very best in Qatar, they keep getting the job done. Opponents Croatia play a brand of football that is tailor made for knockout football. They remain as compact as possible in the game and have very little to no appetite for risk. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of LM10 Featuring in ARG vs CRO Line-Up.

Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna missed the clash for Argentina as they are suspended following the yellow cards received in the highly volatile match versus the Netherlands. Enzo Fernandez has been brilliant ever since he featured for the side in Qatar and will once again be the main man in the midfield. Nicolas Tagliafico will come in place of Marcos Acuna and he is well capable of handling the pressure of a big game. Lionel Messi is the heart-beat of this side and every attacking play is orchestrated by their skipper.

Dominik Livakovic has been the hero for Croatia in goal, playing a critical role in two penalty shootout victories. Ahead of him in defense is Josko Gvardiol, who is touted as one of the best young defenders in world football. Luka Modric in midfield is the enforcer and the one that makes the side tick. Ivan Perisic has been relatively quiet so far but he will need to be more potent in attack against Argentina. Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

When is Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Lusail Stadium. The match will be played on December 14, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Argentina vs Croatial (ARG vs CRO), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel. Argentina vs Croatia Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal, A Look at Last Five Results Between Two Nations.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Croatial (ARG vs CRO), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. ARG vs CRO game could well be decided by penalties once again with Croatia having the edge in that department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2022 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).