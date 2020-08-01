Arsenal (ARS) and Chelsea (CHE) will face each other or one last time this season as the two teams gear up for the FA Cup 2019-20 Final. ARS vs CHE will be played at the Wembley Stadium on August 1, 2020 (Saturday). The Gunners are the record FA Cup champions and will be looking to add to that tally against their cross-town rivals. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 team for Arsenal vs Chelsea can scroll down below. Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard Has Done a Better Job Than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer This Season, Says Roy Keane.

The FA Cup final is the last opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s men to secure European football next season. Despite eight-place finish in the Premier League, winning the cup competition will see Arsenal qualify for Europa League next season. The Gunner defeated Manchester City resoundingly in the semi-finals and will be full of confidence coming into this game. Manchester United, Chelsea Seal UEFA Champions League Spots After Winning Premier League 2019-20 Final Matches.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have secured Champions League qualification by defeating Wolves on the final day of Premier League season. However, the Blues will be eager to end the season on a high by winning their first trophy under the new manager and club legend Frank Lampard.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martinez (ARS) should be your keeper for this clash.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Hector Bellerin (ARS), Marcos Alonso (CHE) and Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) must be your defenders.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Granit Xhaka (ARS), Dani Ceballos (ARS), Mason Mount (CHE), Christian Pulisic (CHE) and Mateo Kovacic (CHE) can be picked as the midfielders.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) and Olivier Giroud (CHE) can fill the remaining two slots in your team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) must be your captain for this clash while Olivier Giroud (CHE) can be named as the vice-captain.

