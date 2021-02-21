Manchester City will look to extend their 17-match winning streak across all competitions when they visit Arsenal for their next Premier League match. 12 of those 17 wins have come in the league taking Pep Guardiola’s side to 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Their opponents Arsenal returned to winning ways last weekend with a 4-2 victory over Leeds ending a run of three consecutive winless matches. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the playing XI for the Arsenal vs Manchester City match should scroll down for all details. Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Arsenal will without summer signing and midfielder Thomas Partey while Ilkay Gundagon is doubtful for City. But Kevin de Bruyne is set to return for Guardiola’s side as they chase an eighth successive win in the Premier League against Arsenal. City are also unbeaten in their last 10 league matches against the Gunners and can go 13 points clear of second-placed Man United albeit having played a match more. Arsenal are currently placed 10th in the points table eight points far from the final Champions League berth and 22 away from leaders City.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Ederson (MCI) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Joan Cancelo (MCI), Kieran Tierney (ARS) and John Stones (MCI) will be selected as the defenders for this team.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Phil Foden (MCI), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Emile Smith Rowe (ARS) and Rodri Hernandez (MCI) as the midfielders.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) and Raheem Sterling (MCI) will be the forwards for this fantasy side.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (MCI) should be picked as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) can be made the vice-captain for the Arsenal vs Manchester City match.

