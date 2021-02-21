Arsenal will try and do what no club has managed in recent – stop the Manchester City juggernaut – when the two clubs meet at the iconic Emirates Stadium. 10th placed Arsenal have been a huge disappointment this season with a staggering ten defeats against their name and almost a third of the season remaining. The Gunners board have shown faith in Mikel Arteta which is a rarity in modern football and the Spaniard will try and repay that by helping the club with a strong finish to the campaign. Opponents Manchester City are running away with the title and looks like there is no stopping them. They like playing against Arsenal and have beaten the London club in their last seven meetings in the league. Premier League 2020–21: Manchester City Scripts New Record With 3–1 Victory Over Everton.

Thomas Partey’s hamstring injury sees him miss the Manchester City clash and apart from the former Atletico Madrid man, the hosts have everyone available for selection. David Luiz and Gabriel in defence are inconsistent and they will need to be at the top of their game against a flying Manchester City attack. Martin Odegaard behind Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is a positive sight for the fans with Bukayo Saka contributing from the flanks.

Big news for Manchester City is the likely absence of star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who cant stop scoring at the moment. The returning Kevin de Bruyne should start in the right side of midfield with Riyad Mahrez ahead of him. Rodri should play as the central defensive midfielder and the calmness he brings on the pitch is vital to Manchester City’s chances. Gabriel Jesus leads the attack for the visitors with Sergio Aguero frozen out of the team.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Manchester City match in Premier League will be played on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be held at the Emirates Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for English Premier League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the match on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps. Manchester City should will dominate the play from the onset and a 0-3 win in their favour is the likely outcome from the game.

