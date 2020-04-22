Arsenal Couldn’t Win Premier League Even With Pep Guardiola, Former Gunner Paul Merson Slams North London Club

Arsenal (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League since their 2003-04 invincible season, and with the current crop of players, it’s difficult to see them lifting a first division title in the near future. The gunners are 42 points behind leaders Liverpool in the league, and former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes that the gap in the quality of the two teams is very huge. The former gunner stated that even Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola couldn’t lead this team to league glory. Arsenal Agree Wage Cut With Players, Coaching Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Since Mikel Arteta took over from Unai Emery last year, the Gunners have improved significantly but Paul Merson believes that there is still a long way to go if they are to lift a Premier League title. ‘Will Arsenal be challenging for titles soon? Even if Pep Guardiola was in charge, no. Not at the moment,’ Merson told Sky Sports.

‘Arsene Wenger used to say it all the time, it's all about the players - and for Arsenal at the moment, it's not a good enough team, not a good enough squad. I like Mikel Arteta, I really do, and I think he'll do better than the last manager Unai Emery, but at the same time, to challenge for the title I think they are a million miles off.’ The former Gunners man added.

Arsenal have been underwhelming this season as inconsistent results have put them in a spot of bother. The Gunners are ninth in the Premier League but were also knocked out of the Europa League in the Round of 32 after a shock defeat against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium after winning the reverse tie.