Arsenal and Chelsea are set to reignite a familiar London rivalry on US soil as they take on each other in Florida Cup final on Sunday, July 24. The match would be played at the Camping World Stadium and is scheduled to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gunners have had a terrific time in their pre-season so far, winning all their games, impressively. What has been the biggest positive is the fact that new signing Gabriel Jesus has impressed massively as Arsenal have racked up 10 goals in three games with their attack shaping up nicely. Mikel Arteta has been a busy man this summer window and he along with the club management would be very happy with the signings that they have made so far, the latest addition being Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Oleksandr Zinchenko Transfer News: Arsenal Announce Signing of Ukrainian Star From Manchester City

Chelsea on the contrary have had a mixed time in pre-season so far as they have won one and lost one. Their last result was a shootout defeat to Charlotte FC as Raheem Sterling's debut did not go as per plan. They would aim to bounce back ahead of the new season.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea, Florida Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup game will be played at the Camping World Stadium in Florida on July 24, 2022 (Sunday). The clash is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Florida Cup 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of this match. Hence fans can watch live telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup Final on Sony TEN 1/TEN 1 HD channels.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Florida Cup 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Arsenal vs Chelsea online.

