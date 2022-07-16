Arsenal are set to take on Everton in their second pre-season game. The match would be played at the M&T Bank Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 17. The Gunners have had a flying start to their pre-season campaign with a 5-2 win over FC Nurnberg. What was more encouraging was that new signing Gabriel Jesus found the net twice, which is definitely encouraging signs for Arsenal ahead of the new season. Mikel Arteta has a full squad at his disposal and it would be interesting to see whether he chooses to field William Saliba, who has returned to the club from his successful loan spell in Ligue 1 last season. Saliba was one of the best performers in the French league last year and he would surely offer a lot of solidity to Arsenal's backline.Melbourne Victory 1-4 Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag's Boys Continue Good Form as Red Devils Ease Past Australian Club in Pre-Season Friendly

For Everton, new signing James Tarkowski could be in action and Frank Lampard would be eager on having Dominic Calvert-Lewin return to form and play a central role in the attack in the absence of Richarlison, who departed for Tottenham.

When is Arsenal vs Everton, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal vs Everton friendly clash will be played at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on July 17, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 04:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Arsenal vs Everton, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Arsenal vs Everton, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the Arsenal.com and Everton TV official app. The social media handles of both teams would also provide regular updates about the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2022 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).