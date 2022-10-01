League leaders Arsenal and third-placed Tottenham Hotspurs clash in the North London Derby at the Emirates with the winner of the game not only staking a claim as the no 1 in the points table but announcing themselves as genuine title contenders. Both these clubs have underachieved when it comes to the Premier League in the past many seasons now but this term, their squads are good and they are led by confident managers who believe in their craft. Arsenal's style of play so far has been nothing short of brilliant and beautiful football looks to have returned to the Emirates. Spurs on the other hand may not have been brilliant to watch but are highly effective and yet to lose a game. Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspurs will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 5:00 IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses for a Selfie With a Manchester United Fan Ahead of a Premier League Game vs Manchester City (See Pic)

Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Thomas Partey are set to undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. Mohamed Elneny is a long-term absentee for the hosts while Cedric Soares is also out. Gabriel Jesus has been phenomenal for Arsenal this season and his link-up play with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will come in handy again. Skipper Martin Odegaard will likely run the show from midfield.

Heung-min Son was dropped for the game against Leicester City but scored a hat-trick coming on which more or less cemented his spot in the starting XI against Arsenal. Harry Kane will drop deep in midfield for the visitors and try and create chances. Dejan Kulusevski is out with a hamstring problem which is a huge blow. There is some good news though with Ivan Perisic passing the fitness test to start the contest.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on October 1, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match on the Disney+Hotstar app.

