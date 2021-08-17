AS Monaco and Shakthar Donets face each other in a high-profile match in the UCL 2021-22 playoff as both sides aim to book a place in the group stages of the competition. The clash will be played at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on August 17, 2021 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Presented to PSG Fans Ahead of Their Ligue 1 2021 Match Against Strasbourg.

Both sides have been in great form in the Champions League thus far and will be aiming to progress to the next round. Niko Kovac's Monaco saw off Sparta Prague 5-1 on aggregate to get this far, while the visitors beat Genk 4-2 over two legs to reach the final playoff game. The French outfit have had a difficult start to their domestic season but have been brilliant in Europe while the Ukrainian side have been playing free-flowing football since the arrival of Roberto de Zerbi.

When is AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 18, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk playoff match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL match. Sony Ten 3 will telecast the match live in Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the AS Monaco vs Shakhtar Donetsk playoff clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the Final match online for fans in India.

