Chelsea face Aston Villa in an away tie this evening in search of crucial victory that will keep their Champions League hopes alive. The Blues have dropped out of the top four due to their inconsistency and currently have 43 points from 25 games to sit at the sixth spot in the standings. With just two wins in their last five matches, Enzo Maresca has his task cut out turning around their season. Opponents Aston Villa are without a win their last five and have dropped to ninth in the rankings. They will however be happy with the way they performed against leaders Liverpool in the last match. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Aston Villa have a lengthy injury list with Axel Disasi, Ross Barkley, Pau Torres, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey, and Ezri Konsa missing in action due to injuries. The presence of Ollie Watkins up top gives the team hope as he is a player who does well on the big stage. John McGinn and Youri Tielemans will be deployed in central midfield with their task being maintaining the tempo of the contest.

Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto have not been consistent enough on the wings but will likely start again. Christopher Nkunku plays the lone striker up top with Cole Palmer as the playmaker behind him. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo as the double pivot in central midfield will orchestrate play from deep. Check out Aston Villa vs Chelsea match details and viewing options below.

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Aston Villa will host Chelsea on match week 26 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Aston Villa vs Chelsea match will be played at Villa Park and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 23. Check out the viewing options for the Aston Villa vs Chelsea Premier League 2024–25 match. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Aston Villa vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Aston Villa vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It should be a high scoring contest with both sides creating plenty of chances, ending in a 2-2 draw.

