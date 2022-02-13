A massive game with repercussions on the Champions League qualification places awaits the Serie A fans as Atalanta gear up to take on Juventus. The Bianconeri currently occupy the final UCL berth with 45 points from 24 games. Two shy of them are hosts Atalanta and also hold a game in hand which is the real deal. If they are able to defeat Juventus in their own backyard this evening, it should give them a major boost. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have fallen apart since the turn of the year though with just one win in their last five. In comparison, Juventus have done well with three wins in the same period. Atalanta versus Juventus will be streamed on Voot app from 1:15 AM IST. Juventus vs Hellas Verona Match Result: Dusan Vlahovic & Denis Zakaria Take Bianconeri to 2-0 Win in Serie A 2021-22 Match

Atalanta have lost star striker Duvan Zapata for the season with an adductor injury in a massive blow for the club. He is joined by Aleksey Miranchuk on the treatment table while Juan Muso is suspended. Jose Luis Palomino will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the tie. Marten de Roon and Remo Freuler continue to run the show for Atalanta in midfield with Luis Muriel as the lone striker in the attacking third.

Dusan Vlahovic has come in as a breath of fresh air for Juventus’ attack with him being a target man upfront. He will have Alvaro Morata for company in a front two with Paulo Dybala providing the creative impetus as a no 10. New signing Denis Zakaria starts in a midfield three that also features Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

When is Atalanta vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Atalanta vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. The game will be held on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atalanta vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Atalanta vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atalanta vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Atalanta vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

Atalanta have struggled at home this season, winning three out of the eleven matches they have played at Gewiss Stadium. The visitors will be disappointed if they do not bag all three points from the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2022 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).