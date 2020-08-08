Barcelona (BAR) will restart their Champions League 2019-20 campaign when they welcome Italian side Napoli (NAP). BAR vs NAP clash will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium on August 8, 2020 (late Saturday night). The match is evenly poised with both teams ending the previous leg 1-1 with Dries Mertens and Antoine Griezmann scoring for their respective sides. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Barcelona vs Napoli can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Fails to Save Juventus, Lyon Qualifies for Round of Eight in Champions League 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Barcelona are short on first-team players for this clash as a total of nine players have been called up from the B team. The Spanish giants will be without the services of Sergio Busquests and Arturo Vidal who have been suspended for this match but will welcome Frenkie De Jong after a lengthy injury layoff. UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Manchester City Eliminate Real Madrid, Reach Quarter-Final Against Lyon.

Napoli, on the other hand, will miss Kostas Manolas after a rib injury but will be hopeful of Lorenzo Insigne’s participation as the Italian has a slight thigh problem. However, star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will be available for this clash after missing the first leg.

Barcelona vs Napoli, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) should be your keeper for this clash.

Barcelona vs Napoli, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Gerard Pique (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP) should be the players in your defence.

Barcelona vs Napoli, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ansu Fati (BAR), Jose Callejon (NAP), Fabian Ruiz (NAP) and Piotr Zielinski (NAP) can be your midfielders.

Barcelona vs Napoli, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Dries Mertens (NAP) should be the players in your attack.

Lionel Messi (BAR) must be selected as your captain for this clash while Dries Mertens (NAP) can be named as the vice-captain.

