Barcelona are back to winning ways and once again move to pole position in La Liga for the time being with their narrow win against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Tuesday. Ivan Rakitic’s 50th goal in the league helped the Catalan’s upstage the Basque side on the day who looked resolute in defence. Quique Setien’s men are three points clear at the top with Real Madrid yet to play their game. Fans Can ‘Attend’ Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Clash in La Liga 2019–20 Through Catalan Club’s New Campaign.

After the draw against Sevilla over the weekend, Barcelona needed a huge performance to keep themselves in the title race. While the display from the Catalan side was far from what is expected of them, Quique Setien’s men managed to grab all three points in a hard-fought clash. Juventus Agree Transfer Fee With Barcelona for Brazilian Midfielder.

The Goal

After a laboured first half, Setien resorted to quick changes in the second half, bringing on Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati around the hour mark. These changes proved to be vital as they turned the tide of the game in Barcelona’s favour.

Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig

ANSU FATI and RIQUI PUIG That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/56JRNWKsvC — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) June 23, 2020

Iniesta Watching Puig

Iniesta watching Riqui Puig tonight pic.twitter.com/29LXXebzVv — Ǝᗡ∀ℲINO (@oni_the_don) June 23, 2020

The Young Generation

Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati show they care about playing for Barcelona every time they play. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) June 23, 2020

A Gem!

Can’t stress it enough, brilliant cameo from Riqui Puig. Completely changed the game. Imagine wanting to spend millions on Pjanic when you have a gem like that in your academy. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) June 23, 2020

The Blaugrana club looked more threatening in attack with the two youngster’s introduction and started playing more fluid football. As the home team grew into the game, they managed to break the deadlock on the 71st minute as Lionel Messi found Ivan Rakitic who slotted the ball past Unai Simon in Athletic goal. This was the Argentines 250th assist for the club.

250th Assist

Lionel Messi provides his 250th assist for Barcelona 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hJIpUNOXUT — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 23, 2020

With this win, Barcelona have continued to put pressure on rivals as Real Madrid, as Zidane’s men have at least temporarily moved to the second spot. Los Blancos host Mallorca as they look to regain control of La Liga.

