Barcelona Declares 20-Member Squad for Copa del Rey 2019-20 Quarter-Final Against Athletic Bilbao, Injured Ousmane Dembele Continues to Stay Excluded

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona will take on Ath Bilbao in the Copa del Rey 2019-20 quarter-finals of the tournament. Ath Bilbao is the same team that won against the Catalan Giants at the start of the La Liga 2019-20 tournament. Now it is Ath Bilbao who will host Barcelona once again on February 7, 2020. The team has declared a 20-member squad for the match. Ousmane Dembele continues to stay away from the squad due to an injury. Dembele has been suffering from a hamstring injury. Lionel Messi has been included in the squad. Lionel Messi Hits Out At Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal Over Squad Criticism.

Ramos Mingo also makes it to the squad. The two teams have locked horns with each other 53 times in which the Catalan Giants have won 30 games and the remaining matches were won by the Athletic. Arturo Vidal has passed the fitness test and has been selected in the squad. Gerard Pique also made it to the cut in the 20 member squad. Now let's have a look at the full squad below:

The 2️⃣0️⃣ chosen by @QSetien for the trip to Bilbao and the Copa del Rey quarterfinal KO clash versus @Athletic_en! #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/SBzqoB3E2L — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 5, 2020

Quique Setien spilt the beans on the current state of the dressing room after Messi went on to hit out at the sporting director of Barcelona and said that he was smiling like every day and came to the training. He also went on to say that the current state of the affairs does not continue to bother him or the team as they are focussed on football.