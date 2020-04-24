Barcelona Responds to Lionel Messi’s Demands, Reportedly Have No Money to Sign Neymar & Lautaro Martinez

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

A few days ago we told you the six time Ballon d'Or winner has made a few demands to Barcelona and a couple of them were the return of Neymar Jr back into the club and the other was the signing of Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. Now as per another report on the internet the Catalan Giants have responded to Messi's demands and said that they do not have enough finance to sign the player they wish to due to the on-going pandemic situation caused by the coronavirus. Barcelona Announce Changes in Board of Directors After Six Members Resign Over Differences With President Josep Bartomeu.

The Catalan club has considered selling Philippe Coutinho, Junior Firpo, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, and Ousmane Dembele. The money generated from the sales of these would be utilised only to buy these two players- Martinez and Neymar Jr. and they would not have any finances left to buy the substitutes who could step into the shoes of these five players.

One of Messi's demands also included the exclusion of Junior Firpo for his non-performance. He further mentioned that it is not necessary for the Catalan Giants to sign an expensive player but Aymeric Laporte, Unai Simon and Pau Torres are the three names proposed by the Argentinian. With Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto not being up to the mark, Messi has further suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joshua Kimmich and Hector Bellerin as their ideal replacements. With Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal quitting the club, Fabian Ruiz from Napoli is touted to be the replacement.