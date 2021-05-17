Barcelona lost to Celta Vigo last night at the Camp Nou and shocked the world. Santi Mina was the one who scored a couple of goals at the 38th and 89th minute of the game and the team to walk away with a stunning win. On the other hand, Lionel Messi was the one who scored the only goal in the match in the 28th minute. With this, Messi's team has scripted an unwanted record. This is the first time that Barcelona has gone winless for the first time in home games since Lionel Messi's debut in 2004. Celta Vigo Beats Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga 2020-21 Match, Santi Mina’s Brace Overpowers Lionel Messi’s Opener.

Also, this will be the first time since 2007-08 that the Catalans will finish outside the top two spots in the La Liga. talking about the game, the home team dominated the possession by 64 percent and the rest was handle by the visitors. Bara took 21 shots out of which four of them ended up being on target. Celta Viga took only four shots out of which all four of them ended up being on target.

Check out the unwanted records scripted by Barcelona:

Barcelona will finish outside La Liga's top two places for the first time since 2007-08 😳 pic.twitter.com/gkaSaIJeYU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

Another one:

Barcelona will finish outside La Liga's top two places for the first time since 2007-08 😳 pic.twitter.com/gkaSaIJeYU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

Talking about Barcelona, they are placed on number three of the La Liga 2021 points table. The Catalans have 76 points in their kitty, Real Madrid who is placed on number two has 81 and Atletico Madrid on number one has 83 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).